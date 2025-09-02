A Look at C.S. Lewis’ Sci-fi Trilogy: A Journey Out of H.G. Wells' Deep Black Void

The following is the lecture of Part 1 of a three part lecture series Cynthia Chung delivered to the Rising Tide Foundation on the sci-fi trilogy by C.S. Lewis.

In this first installment, she will focus on a comparison between C.S. Lewis’ “Out of the Silent Planet” and H.G. Wells’ “The First Men in the Moon” sci-fi novels.

For the transcript version of this lecture with images refer here:

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”