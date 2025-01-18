Last Sunday, Uwe Alschner delivered the RTF lecture on the topic of Leibniz’ Theodicy of the Best of All Possible Worlds featuring an extended introduction to Gottfried Leibniz, his political battles to create a new renaissance, and those oligarchist forces that sought to destroy his grand design during the early 18th century. That lecture can be watched here in full.

This Sunday January 19 at 2pm Eastern Time, my good friend Sam Labrier will continue this trail of discoveries by introducing the American System of Political Economy which Leibniz inspired and which has driven world history in a positive direction over the past 250 years. The title of Sam’s lecture will be ‘Trump, Tariffs and Treason: A Return to the True Economic Heritage of the United States’.

Sam’s lecture will be followed by 10 weeks of lectures on the topic of ‘Saving the Republic’ tackling different aspects of the forgotten ‘American System’ with classes showcasing the battle lines of 1776, Alexander Hamilton’s war with Wall Street, the Henry Clay patriots, John Quincy Adams’ program, Lincoln, Henry C. Carey, McKinley, FDR, JFK and even American system allies in Russia, Asia and Africa during the past century.

Speakers will include: Mel K, Anton Chaitkin, Nancy Spannaus, Nicholas Jones, Eamon McKinney, Kyle and Sebastien Holmes, Magdalena Therrien and more.

Click below to access Sam’s January 19 lecture at 2pm ET: