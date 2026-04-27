In this first of two presentations delivered to a live audience in Calgary Alberta, Matt Ehret introduces the occult underpinnings shaping major events of world history, from the Crusades, the rise of Chivalric orders, to the major religious wars of Europe’s past before, during and after the golden renaissance.

A look to the rise of Rosicrucians as a rebranded occult Templar order (serving as a dark mirror to their Jesuit counterparts), the formulas of left hand vs right hand political alchemy, the dark origins of the Thirty Years War, and the parallels to today’s occult military intelligence operations influencing many right and left leaning circles is explored in some detail.

This lecture is followed by a presentation by Cynthia Chung on the ugly truth behind the French Revolution, the occult mafia brotherhood, freemasonry, Giusseppe Mazzini’s Carbonnari, Young America movement, Albert Pike and the rise of the European Union as an occult operation.

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.

Watch our RTF films and documentaries here.