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RJD
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I'm surprised you don't seem to be aware of the role of Sir Francis Bacom in relation to almost everything you are talking about! He wrote the Shakespeare plays (Shakespeare is a tudor England aristocractic joke), created modern freemasonry, scientism and the Royal Society. His book The New Atlantis is literally the playbook for the new technocracy and his terrible plays are one of the greatest deep state psyops of all time. I find it extraordinary that this isn't on your radar. Not to mention that Bacon was likely the illegitimate son of the virgin Queen Elizabeth I. Bacon is the link between Rome and the British Empire.

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