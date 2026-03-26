Matt talks with intrepid journalist Vanessa Beeley about what she has seen on the ground in Lebanon since the Israeli invasion began, the Iran war, who is the new Ayatollah Khamenei 2.0? The role of weaponized Kurdish separatists, and what role is the ISIS-run Syrian regime playing? How does all of this affect the China-led Belt and Road initiative, and how is Iran handling the war? All of this is addressed by Vanessa in this episode of Beyond Geopolitics.



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The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.