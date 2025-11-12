In this first episode of Beyond Geopolitics, Matt Ehret and Martin Sieff chat with Pelle Neroth Taylor about the assassination of UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld in 1961. What was Dag doing to merit an assassination at this period of human history? What plans had he set into motion with John F Kennedy and Pan African leaders? Who had the most to gain by killing him?

