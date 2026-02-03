In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, Rising Tide Foundation director Matt Ehret talks with UK Column’s Mike Robinson about the techniques of Gang-Countergang Psyops used to fragment target populations into ‘left’ vs ‘right’ controlled oppositions. We discuss the current manipulation of Civil War dynamics in the UK and Europe (which cannot occur without a fair bit of manipulation by Elon Musk, X, and a myriad of 3 Letter Agencies, and British intelligence operations that undermined Irish republicanism during the 1960s which tied into the FBI’s COINTEL Pro Operation run by J. Edgar Hoover and Operation Gladio.

