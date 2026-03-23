In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, Matt Ehret speaks with Myriam Charabaty about her life and experiencing as a Christian living in the Middle East, and her brilliant research exposing the true reasons for radical Islamism/Takfirism, Clash of Civilization doctrines, and the crusader doctrine across the ages. Certain forces today would like to re-brand Christianity as righteous war making hand of divine retribution "in defense of Christians in the Middle East, Africa and China", the reality is that Christians are being played to become their own worst enemy.



Follow Myriam on Substack here:

On Twitter/x here: https://x.com/miriam00961



And read her recent essays here:



https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/isla...



https://english.almayadeen.net/news/p...

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.