What later became known as “the Crusades” were, in their own time, understood primarily as Frankish wars of expansion. The unified spiritual narrative of a “Crusade” was a later Western construction crafted to mobilize support and sanctify what were, at their core, deeply political conflicts.

And today, the same logic persists: expansionism and geopolitical influence continue to mobilize under the guise of “protecting the minorities,” repeating the old pattern of wrapping power in a moral halo.

On Sunday December 7 the Rising Tide Foundation hosted a lecture delivered by journalist and historian Myrian Charabaty dealing with these topics and more.

Speaker Bio: Myriam is an Arab Christian political analyst and journalist specializing in Arab liberation, soft power, the colonization of Christian identity across the Arab world, and the role of Arab Christians as an integral part of the broader social fabric.

Follow Myriam on X here: https://x.com/miriam00961 and on Substack here

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.