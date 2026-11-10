In this RTF presentation our guest lecturer, renowned English historian, and journalist Tony Gosling, will showcase a side of World War two and the later Cold War that you never imagined. Tony’s recent book ‘The Traitors of Arnhem’ features explosive proof that the infamous September 1944 Battle of Arnhem (made into the film ‘A Bridge too Far’), Operation Market Garden was thrown deliberately by senior British commanders, in order to buy the Nazis time to complete financial deals with the Allies that had been in train at least since the previous month.

In his book, and this RTF class, Tony traces out the cover-up of the subsequent snatching by Royal Navy and Jewish commandos in the last days of the war, of British agent and Adolf Hitler’s private secretary Martin Bormann, alongside other Allied/Nazi deals too, such as the smuggling by submarine of enriched Uranium from the Nazi stores to be incorporated into the Manhattan Project.

This evidence only emerged in the final decade of the twentieth century.

Check out Tony’s Bilderberg.org to follow his work and buy his books http://www.bilderberg.org/index.htm

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.