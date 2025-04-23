Rising Tide Foundation

Rising Tide Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
9h

want to learn about the Heavy Metal Music Scene and the Western Inteligence opperations overlape? Let me explain this podcast:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/heavy-metal-history-and-secret-government?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rising Tide Foundation
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture