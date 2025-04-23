In this RTF lecture, Fox Green explores bioregionalism as more than a fringe environmental idea—it is a weaponized ideology designed to fragment the United States from within. Under the guise of “local sustainability” and ecological harmony, bioregionalism promotes the breakup of national sovereignty, undermines industrial progress, and advances a neo-Malthusian agenda rooted in elite control.

Tracing its intellectual lineage and strategic deployment, Breaking America reveals how this movement serves the long war against the American System of development, unity, and constitutional government.

Subscribe to Fox Green's Substack here:

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history. Consider supporting our work by subscribing to our substack page.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”