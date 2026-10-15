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Roger's avatar
Roger
Oct 15

The two books, Hidden History, and Prolonging the Agony by Docherty

document how a small cabal of Brits (King James, Milner, Churchill, and others) conspired to instigate WW1 and blame it on Germany. They wanted to thoroughly destroy the up and coming competing German Empire. So they created the alliances, started the war, then prolonged the agony. The war should have ended in 6 mos with a competent blockade by the British navy. But Admiral Churchill deliberately made their blockade ineffectual. After the war Hoover went around Europe under the cover of foreign aide to secure any documentation that might blow their story that the Germans instigated the war. So then of course, the first WW created the conditions for the second WW.

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nickij's avatar
nickij
Oct 17

The sickness of the British conspiracy to start and prolong WWI was a deep sickness. Included in their mindset were their Malthusian attitudes/beliefs. They were decimating a generation of young British men in the trenches but those un charge could care less about it, being more attached to their ideation about holding power and profit than to any loving attachment to their own children.

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