C.S. Lewis is famously known for his work ‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ as well as his impassioned defense of Christianity in an age of accelerating materialism, but he is less known for his work in science fiction. Although not often appreciated as these works deserve, Lewis’ sci-fi trilogy (Out of the Silent Planet, Perelandra and That Hideous Strength) represents one of the most powerful creative interventions of 20th century literature.

Embedded within this fanciful tale, one finds not only a profound Christian Platonic philosophy, but a real example of cultural warfare that took aim at the corrupting influences of nihilism, materialism, occultism that Lewis understood was quickly propelling mankind into a new dystopic transhuman reality.

In this RTF lecture (part two of two), Cynthia Chung delves into the multifaceted tale of Lewis’ second novel in his trilogy “Perelandra”

