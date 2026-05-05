Deception Through Disclosure: The Coming Cosmic Operation Northwoods?
Paul Collins showcases his research on the long standing efforts to condition society into accepting a new world religion based on alien gods.
Read the four installments of Deception Through Disclosure published on the Canadian Patriot
Deception Through Disclosure Part 1: Decoding the Grusch Enigma
Deception Through Disclosure Part 2: More Spooks, Complicit Media, and Deep State-Sponsored Fringe Science
Deception through Disclosure Part 3: The Galileo Project, the Mellons, the Ghost of Paul Nitze, and the NSC-68 Agenda
Deception Through Disclosure part 4: The Coming Cosmic Operation Northwoods?
Purchase Phil and Paul Collins’ books The Ascendancy of the Scientific Dictatorship and Invoking the Beyond: The Kantian Rift, Mythologized Menaces, and the Quest for the New Man. (both available on Amazon.com)
The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.
Watch our RTF films and documentaries here.