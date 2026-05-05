Paul Collins showcases his research on the long standing efforts to condition society into accepting a new world religion based on alien gods.

Read the four installments of Deception Through Disclosure published on the Canadian Patriot

Purchase Phil and Paul Collins’ books The Ascendancy of the Scientific Dictatorship and Invoking the Beyond: The Kantian Rift, Mythologized Menaces, and the Quest for the New Man. (both available on Amazon.com)

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.

Watch our RTF films and documentaries here.