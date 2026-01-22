Rising Tide Foundation

Rising Tide Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
8h

Brilliant take on reframing Poe through the Sublime rather than just gothic horror. The connection between Poe and Schiller's search for Infinity really clarifies how his darker works function as moral parables ratherthan morbid escapism. I've always found that Poe's metrical precision in pieces like The Raven does exactly what you describe, creating that shivering delight through sound alone.

Reply
Share
Tom Merrill's avatar
Tom Merrill
1h

The devil is forever

levering its object

into every beautiful form

for example, Poe's poem's,

or majestic mountains'

or jeweled springs'.

Regrettably, unless you were born

on Krypton, you'll never perceive an essence,

the magician behind the oh-so sublime.

Poe was not an ethical realist.

He never cared

where his flights might take you.

Eternity should exist for the sake of art?

Art should perhaps be less creative

less refulgently glamorous

as when it mourns the universally misled.--TM

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rising Tide Foundation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture