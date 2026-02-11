Rising Tide Foundation

Rising Tide Foundation

Transcript

Exploring the Scientific Fallacies (and Political Realities) Behind Darwinism

Rising Tide Foundation
Feb 11, 2026

Matthew Ehret joins the Discovery Institute's Dr. Gunter Bechly and talk show host Zain Khan for a lively discussion on the Darwin hoax, it's political origins and why any honest scientist who cares about truth must recognize its invalidity in the face of empirical data.

For a breakdown of key moments watch the video on our RTF youtube channel.

Rising Tide Foundation
Dedicated to the enhancement of cross-cultural understanding and dialogue between east and west.

