On Sunday Sept 22 at 11am Eastern Time, the American University in Moscow, in conjunction with the Rising Tide Foundation will host the second Roundtable seminar featuring several expert analysts who will deliver presentations touching on the causes of our world crisis with a look towards solutions. (The first Roundtable held two weeks ago can be viewed here)

The presentations, followed by a live discussion will occur on Sunday September 22 at 11am Eastern Time.

Featured speakers for this session will include: myself, Dimitry Lascaris, Professor Hall Gardner, and Dr. Edward Lozansky

Click the link below to join: