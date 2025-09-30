On Sunday June 29, historian, lecturer Colin Lowry presented a lecture to the Rising Tide Foundation titled: “How did Anti-Slavery and the Struggle Against the British East India Company Lead to the First Continental Congress in 1774? Ben Franklin’s International Role” Colin Lowry will continue his father’s breakthrough historical discoveries (outlined in How the Nation Was Won vol 1) and will focus on the strategic genius of Benjamin Franklin and a powerful network of republican conspirators stretching across the New World, England, France and beyond which made the Continental Congress of 1774 a reality.

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history. Consider supporting our work by subscribing to our substack page and Telegram channel at t.me/RisingTideFoundation.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”