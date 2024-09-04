Join us as we dive into the history of Art featuring guest speaker Nicholas Jones (RTF Advisor and President of Artists Alliance for Africa) https://www.artistsallianceforafrica…. Using the figures who have fought for the souls of our world, we present a dramatic history of the events that have sculpted our world today.

The battle for the soul is a battle of culture, the very fertiliser that brings forth creativity from its people. It’s a battle of ideas, a battle for the definition of the soul as to what can transform us from physical beings, into immortal souls.

With a focus on Ballet and Music, let’s unravel the figures who sought to uphold or destroy the Golden Renaissance!

