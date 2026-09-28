Gerald Therrien sheds light on the real Geoffrey Chaucer as an epistemological warrior who used the power of the pen to shape entire kingdoms, subvert the growth of the Feudal Norman Barons and corrupting romanticism while also forming the english language.

Watch Gerald Therrien’s accompanying lectures here:

In Defense of King Arthur:

Marlowe vs. Francis Bacon – The Battle for Shakespeare’s Plays:

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