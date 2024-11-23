The world is being shaped by crazy, desperate and foolish ideas pertaining to power and the nature of humankind which could possibly drive us into a nuclear war in the short term. Many people have been told that Russia is behind all of their problems, from Trump, to the economic decline of America to this potential annihilation of civilization.

This Sunday November 24 at 2pm Eastern Time, Tim Kirby (host of Tim Kirby Russia) will deliver a geopolitical masterclass to the Rising Tide Foundation and you should listen in live. Like usual, a unique opportunity to talk directly with Tim will be available to you and some mind expanding lessons about our world will be provided.

Click the zoom link below to access the live event: