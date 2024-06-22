Guanzi is a nearly 3000 year old Chinese treatise that defines economics as “the study of making the country rich” which is still quoted by China’s leaders to this day. Join us for an afternoon we we transcend the lens of western-only understanding, read from original texts, and see what economics has always meant from a traditionally Chinese point of view.”

