Halton Arp and the Fight for our Living Universe

Is there reason to believe that the Big Bang which most scientists believe kick started the universe as we know it 13.7 billion years ago, may not be true?



In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture, Matthew Ehret takes the opportunity to introduce some competing alternatives to Big Bang Cosmology and standard model quantum mechanics which takes into account a broader spectrum of empirical data derived from the pioneering work of astronomer Halton Arp (1927-2013), and many other scientists whose names have been forgotten or obscured for purely political motives.



The question of the intersection of cellular biology, environmental science and galaxy formation is also investigated with a focus upon the nature of MIND and LIFE as principles organizing living space time.



The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.