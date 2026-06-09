How the British Empire Created and Destroyed Orwell [Martin Sieff RTF lecture]
In this provocative lecture hosted by the Rising Tide Foundation, veteran journalist and historian Martin Sieff delivers a deep-dive revisionist look into the life, psyche, and literary legacy of Eric Blair—better known to the world as George Orwell.
While conventional history attributes Orwell’s dystopian vision in 1984 and Animal Farm solely to his firsthand experiences with Soviet totalitarianism during the Spanish Civil War, Sieff presents a profound psychological twist - that Orwell’s darkest concepts were actually forged a decade earlier during his time as a high-ranking colonial police chief in the British Empire in Burma (modern-day Myanmar).
Sieff argues that Orwell didn’t just write himself into 1984 as the victim, Winston Smith—he also wrote himself into the story as the ruthless, calculating interrogator, O’Brien. This lecture explores the concept of “the divided self,” the systemic nature of imperial oppression, and how Orwell’s subsequent life of self-imposed poverty and ultimate isolation was a subconscious penance for his role as an enforcer of empire. The talk also contrasts Orwell with his contemporary, Evelyn Waugh, examines his time manipulating truth at the BBC, and looks at how popular culture mirrors these deep psychological undercurrents.
Key Topics & Timestamps:
[00:59] – Introduction Opening remarks on the sloppy use of the term “Orwellian” in modern geopolitics and the distinction between the British people and the British Empire.
[07:22] – The Daughter’s Insight: Who is O’Brien? How a breakthrough realization reframed 1984: Orwell wasn’t just the tortured protagonist Winston Smith; he was also his own torturer, O’Brien.
[12:04] – The Paradoxical Contemporary: George Orwell vs. Evelyn Waugh A fascinating contrast between two literary giants who deeply admired yet utterly baffled one another—the secular socialist who loathed empire versus the traditionalist Catholic monarchist who loved it.
[18:23] – The Spanish Civil War and the Illusion of the Left How the Western intelligentsia, including figures like Ernest Hemingway, suppressed the dark reality of Soviet subversion and executions during the Spanish Civil War.
[26:45] – The Secret Bureaucrat: Eric Blair’s Hidden Power in Burma Dismantling the myth of Orwell as an obscure, low-level constable. Sieff reveals Orwell’s role as a highly commended, senior administrator commanding over 300 imperial police forces.
[46:40] – The Darkest Circle: The Origins of Room 101 A sobering look at how the infamous “rat torture” scene in 1984 was not a work of pure fiction, but a documented, systemic interrogation technique utilized by the British colonial police in Asia.
[01:05:58] – The Disintegration of the Soul and Self-Penance How the psychological trauma of being an instrument of imperial terror caused Eric Blair’s psyche to collapse, driving him to live as a literal tramp and spend his remaining years in grueling, self-punishing poverty.
[01:14:27] – The BBC and the Architecture of Modern Doublethink Orwell’s wartime work at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), where he learned the systemic mechanics of truth manipulation and propaganda from the inside out.
[01:30:01] – Audience Q&A & Discussion: The Divided Self & Psychological Warfare An expansive open floor discussion touching on R.D. Laing’s psychiatric concepts of “the double bind” and “knots,” the systemic schizophrenia of modern Western politics, and how pop culture (like The X-Files and The Twilight Zone) uncovers societal shadows.
The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.
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Sidebar:
https://www.literatureuniverse.com/2026/03/what-yevgeny-zamyatins-we-taught-orwell.html