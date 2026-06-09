In this provocative lecture hosted by the Rising Tide Foundation, veteran journalist and historian Martin Sieff delivers a deep-dive revisionist look into the life, psyche, and literary legacy of Eric Blair—better known to the world as George Orwell.

While conventional history attributes Orwell’s dystopian vision in 1984 and Animal Farm solely to his firsthand experiences with Soviet totalitarianism during the Spanish Civil War, Sieff presents a profound psychological twist - that Orwell’s darkest concepts were actually forged a decade earlier during his time as a high-ranking colonial police chief in the British Empire in Burma (modern-day Myanmar).

Sieff argues that Orwell didn’t just write himself into 1984 as the victim, Winston Smith—he also wrote himself into the story as the ruthless, calculating interrogator, O’Brien. This lecture explores the concept of “the divided self,” the systemic nature of imperial oppression, and how Orwell’s subsequent life of self-imposed poverty and ultimate isolation was a subconscious penance for his role as an enforcer of empire. The talk also contrasts Orwell with his contemporary, Evelyn Waugh, examines his time manipulating truth at the BBC, and looks at how popular culture mirrors these deep psychological undercurrents.

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