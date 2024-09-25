In this week’s Rising Tide Foundation lecture, guest speaker Richard Poe showcases the British empire’s role in subverting revolutionary movements against empire from the French Revolution to the Russian Revolution of 1917 and everything in between (and after… including the more refined ‘color revolutions’ of our modern age).

Mr. Poe will additionally address the grooming of anti-Jewish sentiments by the same British imperial forces to deflect attention away from the true arsonists lighting the world on fire.

Access Richard Poe’s substack here: https://substack.com/@richardpoe

