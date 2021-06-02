What does classical tragedy have to do with geopolitics? Why is it so important for modern statesmen, diplomats to think like Aeschylus and why should more artists think like statesmen?

In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture, Dr Nicolai Petro introduces classical Greek Tragedy from a moral, and philosophical perspective containing within its essence, the necessary remedies for the geopolitical ills plaguing humanity- whether 2500 years ago or in our present crisis-ridden age.

Speaker Bio: Dr. Petro is the Silvia-Chandley Professor of Peace Studies and Nonviolence (2017-2019) and Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, in the United States. He also served as the US State Department‘s special assistant for policy on the Soviet Union in the early 1990s and is currently a Member of the Board at the Simone Weil Center and the American Committee for U.S.-Russian Accord.

