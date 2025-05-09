Dr. Edward Lozansky (1941-2025)

I am terribly saddened to announce that my dear friend and ally Dr. Edward Lozansky passed away this week.

Cynthia and I have been working with Ed since 2019 and were inspired by his consistent courage to fight against all odds and threats for the cause of peace - first as a freedom-loving Soviet dissident in the 1970s and 1980s, then as a high level back channel diplomat working to end the Cold War in the early 1990s, followed by his last stint as an unrelenting anti-war activist who organized dozens of congressional conferences on such topics as avoiding nuclear war, building up the Bering Strait railway in the Arctic and establishing a just economic architecture founded upon national sovereignty, cooperation and peace.

covertly hanging out with Ed and Tatiana in Montreal during covid lockdowns

For those interested in the incredible details of this man’s life, here is a free download link to his short 60 page memoire “Building US-Russia Bridges’ which I helped him format back in 2020…

In 2023, Ed, Jason Dahl and I collaborated on a short film called ‘The Other America’ which also showcases the beautiful vision which animated Ed’s entire life:

I was especially honored that Ed asked me to participate in his beloved American University in Moscow which gave us the opportunity to organize dozens of events from 2021-present, and when he asked me to co-host the bi-monthly Peace Roundtable sessions in September of last year, I couldn’t say no. (All of those archived sessions can be watched freely here.)

Upon discovering that Ed passed on, I wasn’t sure whether or not I should continue these roundtable sessions, but with the world still sitting on the brink of chaos, and with Victory Day just around the corner, it became clear to me that Ed would want these events to continue.

So in honor of the great man’s memory, and in hopes for the better angels of our nature to win the day amidst the storms falling onto civilization, I would like to invite everyone to attend this coming Peace Roundtable on May 11 at 11am Eastern Time where friends and allies of Ed will share their thoughts both about the world situation, and their memories of Ed Lozansky- nuclear scientist, peace activist, classical composer and friend.

I also invite everyone to read Martin Sieff’s amazing memorial to Ed published in Pluralia: Remembering Edward Lozansky, Towering Prophet of Sanity, Decency and Peace

- Matthew Ehret

This week’s speakers will include, (but are not limited to): Peter Kuznick, Alex Krainer, Joaquin Flores, Robert Zapesochny, Jim Jatras, Come Carpentier and Hall Gardner.

CLICK BELOW TO ACCESS THE LIVE ZOOM EVENT at 11am ET, May 11th: