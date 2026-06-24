On Sunday December 15, 2024, investigative journalist and independent researcher Paul Collins elucidated the intelligence circles and deep state operatives perpetrating the UFO deception. This deception serves elitist interests seeking the technocratic restructuring of human civilization.



Paul David Collins is the author of The Hidden Face of Terrorism and the co-author of The Ascendancy of the Scientific Dictatorship and Invoking the Beyond: The Kantian Rift, Mythologized Menaces, and the Quest for the New Man.



Paul has published several articles concerning the topics of deep politics and elite deviancy. Those articles have appeared in Terry Melanson’s online Conspiracy Archive, Paranoia magazine, Vexilla Regis Journal, and Nexus magazine.



The Hidden Face of Terrorism

http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASI...



The Ascendancy of the Scientific Dictatorship

http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASI...



Invoking the Beyond: The Kantian Rift, Mythologized Menaces, and the Quest for the New Man

https://www.amazon.com/Invoking-Beyon...



The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, operates as an intellectual current dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.