This Sunday February 16 at 11am Eastern Time, Dr. Edward Lozansky and Matthew Ehret will be hosting a live event under the banner of the Academy of International Cooperation featuring guest speaker Scott Horton (author of Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine available here)

Speaker bio: Scott Horton is director of the Libertarian Institute, editorial director of Antiwar.com, host of Antiwar Radio on Pacifica, 90.7 FM KPFK in Los Angeles, California and podcasts the Scott Horton Show from ScottHorton.org. He is the author of Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan (2017), Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism (2021), and editor of The Great Ron Paul: The Scott Horton Show Interviews 2004–2019 (2019) and Hotter Than the Sun: Time to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (2022).

Click below to access the live event at 11am ET: