This Sunday February 1 at 2pm Eastern Time, I am happy to announce that Uwe Alschner (author at The Benefit of the Other) will present the Rising Tide Foundation lecture of the week followed by a robust Q and A session with everyone in the live audience.

What are the principled ideas that have positively shaped the long arc of human history and liberated humanity from the shackles of oligarchism?

Uwe will provide a guided tour of universal history in his Rising Tide Foundation lecture ‘The Pursuit of Happiness - From Dante and Erasmus to Leibniz and Ben Franklin’.

The live event is open to all paid subscribers of this substack. Click on the zoom link below to participate: