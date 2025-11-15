Greetings everyone

Many are not aware that I have been in Sochi Russia for the past week screening my film ‘The Arctic: Platform for War or Economic Cooperation’ at an international film festival dubbed ‘We Won Together’.

As a special side event, I was invited to screen the film at a University of Friendship by the festival director Valery Ruzin and his colleague Gregory Pellman (co-founder of Silk Road Films and founder of the Global Peace Initiative).

At this event, several expert speakers affiliated with the World Peoples Assembly will present their concepts for the Bering Strait as a platform of international cooperation and a broader new paradigm for humanity based on the need to preserve diverse cultures and nations while simultaneously embracing unifying principles of win-win cooperation both on this earth and into the galaxy.

Among those speakers not affiliated with the Assembly, Robbie Barwick (Chairman of the Citizens’ Party of Australia) and Peter Scholz (Canadian rail visionary, urban planner and physical economist) who will chime in on their concepts for the opportunities for international cooperation amidst the current systemic breakdown crisis.

Some of the live presentations will be in Russian, but I have been informed that live translations into English will be provided for anyone wishing to join on Zoom.

(Also don’t forget that the weekly Rising Tide Foundation lecture will still take place from 2-4pm ET)

