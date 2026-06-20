An innocent man falsely accused of treason and thrown into solitary confinement by the Deep State for 14 years with no idea of his crime.

A society where the highest officials of the state murder babies with impunity.

An economy of untold riches where information and news are ceaselessly manipulated for robbery and fraud.

A world where mysterious figures flaunt unimaginable wealth and power and own their own islands where they enjoy their sex slaves as they please while indulging in their hashish drugged dreams at will.

A world of law and regulations where justice is a joke and only a crazed vigilante bent on vengeance can carry out true retribution.

How did Alexandre Dumas 180 years ago understand 21st century America and Western Europe so well?

Tune into the Rising Tide Foundation lecture this Sunday June 21 at 2pm Eastern time to find out with historian, geopolitical analyst and RTF advisor Martin Sieff by clicking the zoom link below: