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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
Apr 8, 2023

Every cell in my being tingled with joy, love, light, peace, and hope in this passage you shared "Featured in the New Testament Gospels of Luke and Mark, Jesus is invited to eat with two of his disciples (Luke and Cleopas) in the town of Emmaus. This wouldn’t be anything exceptional, except for the fact that Jesus had been violently crucified on the cross and entombed days earlier. Neither Luke nor Cleopas recognize their mentor who has been resurrected after being entombed for three days and it is only upon breaking bread with this stranger that they make their discovery just as Christ vanishes miraculously into light." Thank you and Happy Easter.

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Awaken The Lions In Truth's avatar
Awaken The Lions In Truth
Mar 31, 2024

As always Matt , this essay pointing to the life and world changing impact of the Devine Resurrection of the Christ and the painting masters who tried to capture its' essence, is very well thought out and written in your usual masterful style.

Thank you for reminding each of us of the real Hope already here, and yet to come.

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