The Rising Tide Foundation hosts special guest David Gosselin who showcased a teaser trailer of his upcoming film ‘Reclaiming the Mysteries’ followed by an interactive dialogue.

This presentation aims to shed light on the ancient battle over the concept of ‘the Mysteries’… What should this word mean? Who should it benefit? Is the realm of the unknown, sometimes conceptualized as a ‘liminal space’ between the waking and dreaming… something available for all people? Or is it to be relegated to a domain of esoteric mystery accessible only to a gnostic elite?

You can watch the full film here:

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David writes on Age of Muses Substack, and is the author of A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: Magic, Mystery, and the Trance Formation of the West.

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The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.