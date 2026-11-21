November 22 marks the sombre anniversary of the death of President Kennedy, and I decided to ask historian Anton Chaitkin to deliver a presentation showcasing the forgotten struggles that JFK waged to revive the better spirit of the USA during his entire adult life.

What experiences, ideas and influences shaped the man who rose to become America’s 35th president?

What vision did he present to the world and how did he conceive a world liberated from the ancient shackles of imperialism?

All of these questions will be explored in this Sunday’s interactive lecture featuring Anton Chaitkin (available to all paid subscribers). Click below to access the online event at 2pm Eastern Time: