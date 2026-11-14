This Sunday Nov. 15 at 2pm ET, I will be hosting special guest Michael King who will deliver a presentation on the origins and role of the Kabbalah as an organizational force of occultism and the various connections behind chivalric orders and mystery schools from the Medieval ages to the present.

Michael’s last presentation Clarifying the Hofjuden Elite- The Rothschilds as a Dynasty of Golem can be viewed here and his X account is here.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live interactive RTF lecture: