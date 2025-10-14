Dr. Uwe Alschner (historian and author of Never Again is Now Global) will continue this exploration of deep history with an investigation of the forgotten connection of republicanism between Europe and America shown by H Graham Lowry in his 1987 book ‘How the Nation Was Won’ featuring such forgotten heroes as Gottfried Leibniz, Jonathan Swift, and Benjamin Franklin (to name a few).

Following the Venetian takeover of England culminating in the 1714 death of Queen Anne (and Queen Anne’s successor Electress Sophia of Hanover earlier that year), it became evident that the dreams of a republican Europe would not be realized as many had hoped. Although this drama has been scrubbed from history books, the fact is that none other than Gottfried Leibniz- the leading grand strategist of the republican movement of the 18th century was Sophia’s mentor and was positioned to become Prime Minister of England had she attained power.

Instead of this positive outcome, a Hellfire Club pawn named King George I took power instead, and European history moved in a much darker direction. Uwe will explore these battles and will focus on the connections between European and American conspirators with a look towards our present crisis-ridden age.

Subscribe to Uwe’s Substack:

Supplementary reading/viewing:

How the Nation Was Won by Graham Lowry

HG Lowry, Anton Chaitkin, The Anti-Newtonian Roots of the American Revolution

Philip Valenti, The Anti-Newtonian Roots of the American Revolution (1995)

Michelle Rasmussen, Bach, Mozart, and the ‘Musical Midwife’ (2001)

David Shavin, Mozart and The American Revolutionary Upsurge (1992)

Edward Spannaus, Leibniz, Halle, and The American Revolution (2003)

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history. Consider supporting our work by subscribing to our substack page and Telegram channel at t.me/RisingTideFoundation.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”



