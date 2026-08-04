The following is an RTF lecture Cynthia Chung delivered titled “Leibniz vs Newton: A Clash of Paradigms” which will introduce the principled conflict of two opposing schools of thought materialist/mathematical defined by Newton vs the higher dynamic/metaphysical method embodied by Gottfried Leibniz. The lack of any appreciation for this conflict has caused many fruitless patchwork theories to become enshrined in modern science that artificially handicap the minds of scientists honestly wishing to make principled discoveries in physical-space-time today.

You can watch the Q&A period below:

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, operates as an intellectual current dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.