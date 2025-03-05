This Rising Tide Foundation presentation sheds light on the figure of Gottfried Leibniz (philosopher-scientist-statesman) as a cultural warrior of the 17-18th century who’s discoveries in science, economics and epistemology provide the gateway to many of the solutions plaguing humanity today. The plots, intrigues and the conspiracies of the oligarchy to thwart Leibniz’s work were also explored.

Speaker bio: Uwe Alschner is an Investigative Journalist and Historian writing about past and present. He was a contributor to Vera Sharav’s documentary “Never Again Is Now Global”. His substack is here, and his previous RTF lecture Schiller’s Aesthetical Letters in the Context of Confucian and Platonic Philosophy can be watched here.

