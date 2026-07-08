This past Sunday, I had the pleasure of hosting my good friend Sam Labrier who is among the pre-eminent experts on the American System of Political Economy as well as the historic battles to smother this tradition going back millennia. In that Independence Day special, we discussed a wide array of topics in order to gain a greater appreciation for the American Revolution, and what it was that was created in 1781 (and what may be lost if certain historic lessons are not recovered post haste.

Sam’s presentation is now available to watch on our Youtube channel here.

To follow up Sam’s presentation, on Wednesday July 8th at 7pm Eastern Time, the legendary Anton Chaitkin will deliver a live presentation and interactive Q and A session titled ‘The Long Arc of Peace in American Progress, From Franklin to Kennedy’.

For those who are not aware, Anton’s unique historical discoveries, the method of investigation which he has taught and artistry in composition which stretches across 40+ years has influenced my own thinking more than nearly any other person alive today. His books Who We Are vol 1 and vol 2 are mandatory for any serious thinker’s library.

Whether or not you happen to be American, I invite you to join me for this live presentation featuring a dense array of universal insights into Natural Law, and the forgotten battles that have shaped our world.

Click on the zoom link below to access Anton’s presentation: