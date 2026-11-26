Underpinning the field of anthropology is the fundamental question: “What is a man?” The answer espoused by the deviant elite is couched in the Gnostic doctrine of absolute human plasticity. On this doctrine, humanity is bereft of any determinant properties or invariant qualities. Instead, man is infinitely mutable and, as such, is a product of behavioral modification programs.

Such an anthropology has been invoked as a rationale for the technocratic restructuring of society. In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture hosted by philosopher Philip Collins we will examine the origins and existential consequences of this Gnostic anthropological doctrine.

Purchase Phil’s most recent book ‘Invoking the Beyond: The Kantian Rift, Mythologized Menaces, and the Quest for the New Man’ here: https://www.amazon.ca/Invoking-Beyond…

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF) , a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.