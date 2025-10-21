The Rosicrucians laid claim that one of their scribes, Francis Bacon, was the actual author of Shakespeare’s plays. Who will save Shakespeare from the magicians of the Rosy Cross? RTF member and historian Gerald Therrien unravelled the myth, and see if the republican humanist, Christopher Marlowe, can be the real author of Shakespeare’s plays.

Subscribe to Gerald Therrien’s Substack here:

Get Gerry’s history books here:

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history. Consider supporting our work by subscribing to our substack page and Telegram channel at t.me/RisingTideFoundation.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”