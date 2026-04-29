What forgotten battles against tyranny must be learned if we are not to fall into tragedy and collapse today?

By what miracle did western civilization emerge onto the scene as a bastion of liberty and discoveries?

What sorts of partnerships between city builders of Egypt, Greece and Rome were needed to bring about a conspiracy for freedom against the forces of oligarchism represented by the high priesthood of the mystery cults?

How did Solon, Socrates, Plato, Cicero and St. Augustine organize a battle plan to save not just their own decaying civilizations, but all future generations?

In this interactive seminar in Victoria British Columbia (Saturday May 16 from 3-6pm), Cynthia Chung and Matthew Ehret will explore these questions and much more.

Tickets are only 15 bucks, but spaces are limited so pick them up at the Eventbrite link below;

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.

Watch our RTF films and documentaries here.