Matthew and Cynthia are coming to Victoria BC. Come to our RTF Event 'How to Conquer Tyranny and Avoid Tragedy' (May 16)
What forgotten battles against tyranny must be learned if we are not to fall into tragedy and collapse today?
By what miracle did western civilization emerge onto the scene as a bastion of liberty and discoveries?
What sorts of partnerships between city builders of Egypt, Greece and Rome were needed to bring about a conspiracy for freedom against the forces of oligarchism represented by the high priesthood of the mystery cults?
How did Solon, Socrates, Plato, Cicero and St. Augustine organize a battle plan to save not just their own decaying civilizations, but all future generations?
In this interactive seminar in Victoria British Columbia (Saturday May 16 from 3-6pm), Cynthia Chung and Matthew Ehret will explore these questions and much more.
Tickets are only 15 bucks, but spaces are limited so pick them up at the Eventbrite link below;
The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.
Watch our RTF films and documentaries here.