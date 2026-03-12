Matthew Ehret is coming to Calgary and hosting an event on March 29 (on the British Roots of the Deep State). And You Are Invited!
Hello everyone,
As some of you already know, I’ll be flying to Calgary for Shaun Newman’s Cornerstone Forum on March 28 which should be a pretty fascinating experience alongside many important voices for truth.
I decided to host my own event (at the same venue) on Sunday March 29 on the topic of ‘The British Pedigree of the International Deep State and its implications on Canada’.
You are, of course, invited.
I made a little Eventbrite page and the tickets are pretty cheep (at about $30 bucks). And I’ll also give attendees access to four free digital books of their choice so that’s a bonus.
If you’d like to attend Shaun’s Cornerstone Forum on Saturday March 28 click here
And if you’d like to grab some tickets to my smaller event the following day, click here.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/1983664849965?aff=oddtdtcreator
Hope to see you there,
Matthew Ehret (Director of the Rising Tide Foundation)