What is the connection of the battle of Lagnano of 1176 which formed the Lombard Leage, to the valiant struggle for french liberation led by Joan of Arc, to the rise of the modern nation state through the Peace of Westphalia, the US republic in 1776 and the later battles to liberate humanity from empire led by the likes of Lincoln, John F Kennedy, Charles de Gaulle and Enrico Mattei?

And what does all of this have to do with the Strait of Hormuz and war with Iran?



Find out in this Rising Tide Foundation special broadcast with Anton Chaitkin



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The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.