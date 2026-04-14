New Film: Reclaiming the Mysteries 2.0- Mystery Babylon

We are excited to announce a new Rising Tide Foundation/Age of Muses film, written, narrated and directed by our friend David Gosselin titled ‘Reclaiming the Mysteries 2.0: Mystery Babylon.’

This short 35 minute film elegantly introduces the rise of the mysteries in ancient Greece, and their slow perversion across the millennia.

What did Solon, Moses and Plato do which has earned the animosity and hate of the ruling oligarchy to this day?

How did Persia become the ‘Marcher Lord’ of Babylon?

How did Alexander the Great fail to defeat the high priests of Marduk and what healthier tradition of the mysteries has been obscured over the eons which Friedrich Schiller sought to revive 200 years ago?

These questions and much more are addressed in Reclaiming the Mysteries 2.0: Mystery Babylon

Follow David Gosselin’s Age of Muses Substack here:

You can watch Part I below:

You can also check out Cynthia Chung’s series Towards A New Jerusalem here:

In 1790 the world renown English poet and artist William Blake, who was a member of the Swedenborg Society and whose parents were members of the Moravian Church, produced a provocative but puzzling work entitled The Marriage of Heaven and Hell. Written as a radical rebuttal to the conservative faction of Swedenborgians in London (who were rejecting the increasing sexual promiscuity of the group), Blake’s response echoed that of the antinomianists and the Sabbatian followers of Jacob Frank:

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