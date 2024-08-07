The Rising Tide Foundation is proud to announce a new collaborative initiative with the American University in Moscow where we will host a new international dialogue speakers series featuring well-known foreign policy experts who will provide insights into the causes and solutions to the global threats plaguing today’s crisis-ridden planet.

At a time when the risk of WWIII is growing daily, it is essential to hear their opinions about the roots of the current crisis and the role of civil society in avoiding Armageddon.

Additionally, for those who complete the course series, written submissions outlining different pathways towards dialogue and cooperation will be welcomed by the hosts and each submission will have a chance of being featured on the official website of the American University in Moscow and Rising Tide Foundation.

The American University in Moscow, founded in 1990, attracted a large group of international experts who agreed to share their opinions on this and other subjects related to preserving security and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between the nations instead of engaging in endless wars.

If you are interested, please register at https://russiahouse.org/american-university-in-moscow/ and forward this letter to your colleagues and friends.

The events will take place every second Sunday at 11am Eastern time/6pm Moscow time starting on September 9, 2024.

For those who complete the course, a certificate will be issued and any written submissions pertaining to the themes raised in this series have the chance of getting published on russiahouse.org, NewKontinent.org or Risingtidefoundation.net

Thank you for considering.

Dr. Edward Lozansky

President, American University in Moscow

Matthew Ehret

Founding Director Rising Tide Foundation and Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow

For more information write to info@risingtidefoundation.net