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Poe: A Mere Writer of Horror or a Humanist Master of the Mind?

The Edgar Poe You Never Knew Act 2
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Rising Tide Foundation

For those interested in the transcript version of this RTF lecture with the images refer here:

The Edgar Poe You Never Knew: a Mere Writer of Horror or a Humanist Master of the Mind

Rising Tide Foundation
·
June 25, 2022
The Edgar Poe You Never Knew: a Mere Writer of Horror or a Humanist Master of the Mind

by Cynthia Chung

Read full story

Also check out our RTF film “Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders”

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

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