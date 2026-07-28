Poe: A Mere Writer of Horror or a Humanist Master of the Mind?

For those interested in the transcript version of this RTF lecture with the images refer here:
Also check out our RTF film “Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders”
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.