Poe and Beethoven Debunk Artificial Intelligence Cult
Edgar Allan Poe and Beethoven were not only artists, but both men expressed an extremely matured sense of creative identity that transcended the bounds of all deductive-inductive forms of logic, and embraced a rigorous use of metaphore and irony that no computer could ever approximate. In this RTF Lecture, Matt Ehret showcases the roots of automation, and the cult of artificial intelligence with a 2300 year sweep of history and follows the trail of Ludwig van Beethoven and Edgar Allan Poe's clashes with a magician/priest of a proto-AI cult named Johannes Maelzel.
