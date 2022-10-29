Rising Tide Foundation

Eduardo Guzmán
2d

Thank you, Matthew, for your renewed revaluation of Poe's insight and depth, certainly necessary and hopefully fruitful. There are many aspects involved in your essay, but I only wish to mention that the present 'world crisis', so to call it, involves much deeper reviews of the human condition, the scientific approach, the interconnectedness of spirit and the other, health and disease, reality and its constitution... As. An example, a particular form of spirit which has been and remains so much at hand as to become virtually imperceived is and was language, on the nature of which essential strides were made over the past century that accumulated into the little known, but gradually growing in import and influx, work of the Spanish linguist Agustin Garcia Calvo (who passed away in 2012). You may wish to discover in English his 'What is it that's happening?' (2006) available at the website of Editorial Lucina, a rare attempt at making sense of the murky and contradictory field of contemporary physics by inserting the language variable as a determining constituent of reality. Many other surprises expect the curious mind who dares explore the impressive body of work of this exceptional linguist and multifaceted author who never stopped casting his yearning for light in every direction until his last days, well into his eighties.

Gregory Norman
Oct 30, 2022

Thanks for your post. For the lovers of Gothic literature your diligent research is a great pleasure. I would recommend Algernon Blackwood- any of his stories- running wolf - nemesis of fire but any- if your not familiar with his writing. https://gregorynorman.substack.com/p/be-like-the-sun-the-rain-the-rivers?sd=pf

