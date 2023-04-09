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Tony Porcaro's avatar
Tony Porcaro
Apr 9, 2023

Beautifully wise and insightful words worth repeating and just as relevant today as they were then ; sadly America didn't listen then and is listening even less now and is on the same self-destructive trajectory and on the global scale that Rev King warned us about; the same imbedded and evil forces are at work as they were in King's day and, just as in the past, will destroy any voice speaking out for peace and love; today's real war has its roots in society's spiritual deadness which has led to so much materialism, militarism and willingness to give up our souls for the false comforts of the lies of owning nothing and being happy; King's spirit is alive today and joins with the Risen Saviour to remind us that there is always hope and salvation when one chooses life. " I am now giving you the choice between life and death, between God's blessing and God's curse, and I call heaven and earth to witness the choice you make. Choose life." (Deuteronomy 30:19)

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
14h

Very well said Mr. Picarro! Let us choose LIFE over death-with our individual lives-for the evolution of the goodness of humanity-to be passed on to our future generations. Thank you Rising Tide Foundation for re-publishing Dr. King’s speech.

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